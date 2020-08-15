Jurgen Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season

London, Aug 15 (IANS) Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has won the 2019/20 Premier League Manager of the Season award after guiding the club to their first top-flight title in three decades.

Liverpool equalled a number of records last term, including winning 18 successive matches, claiming 32 victories overall and amassing 55 points from a possible 57 at home. The championship was clinched with seven matches remaining  an all-time record  and became the fourth major honour the club has collected during Klopp’s tenure.

Klopp saw off competition from Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Brendan Rodgers (Leicester City) and Chris Wilder (Sheffield United) to take the annual accolade.

He is the first German to win the award after a record-breaking campaign in which the Reds amassed 99 points.

The 53-year-old had won the Manager of the Month prize an unprecedented five times last season, surpassing Pep Guardiola’s four from 2017/18.

On Friday, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was confirmed as the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season for 2019-20.

