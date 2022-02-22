Just one schedule of ‘Ratham’ left, says director Amudhan

Director C.S. Amudhan, who is now directing the eagerly awaited investigative thriller ‘Ratham’ featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, on Tuesday announced that there was just one schedule of the film left to complete.

Taking to Twitter, the director, who posted a small video clip, and said, “A little peek into the soundscape of ‘Ratham’. Two schedules done, just one to go in Kolkota & Spain. Hurtling along.”

The film, which features three actresses — Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan — in important roles, will talk about a grave injustice happening in society that has gone unnoticed for a long time.

Gopi Amarnath is the director of photography for this thriller, which has editing by T.S. Suresh.

Dhilip Subbarayan will be choreographing the stunts for this film.

Interestingly, this is the first time that Vijay Antony and C.S. Amudhan, who have known each other from the time they were in college, are working together.

