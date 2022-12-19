INDIA

Just two judges cannot decide on same sex marriage: Sushil Modi in RS

NewsWire
0
0

Expressing reservations against same sex marriage, Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday said that it would “shred” the delicate fabric of society.

Two judges can’t sit and decide such social matters. There should rather be a debate in Parliament and society, he asserted during Zero Hour in the upper house.

He alleged that some liberals are following the West blindly.

The Supreme Court is hearing the matter and has sought the Centre’s response on it.

On Wednesday, the Top court issued a notice on a petition filed by a same-sex couple seeking legal recognition of their marriage in India.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice on the plea.

The plea, filed through advocate Nupur Kumar, said, “The present petition has been filed praying that this court may be pleased to issue a declaration to the effect that the persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community have the same right to marriage as their heterosexual counterparts and a denial therefore is violative of the rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of Part III of the Constitution of India, and upheld in various judgements of the Supreme Court including Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India..and NALSA v. Union of India.”

20221219-130005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India the bellwether for global BPM industry, logs $44 bn revenues

    I-League: Neroca FC look to continue unbeaten run against Real Kashmir

    K’taka rape case: Cabbie took selfie before assaulting woman

    Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Budgam