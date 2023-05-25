INDIA

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to continue hearing education scam related cases

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay will continue hearing the alleged education scam related cases even in the changed roster for judges at the Calcutta High Court.

The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, T.S. Sivagnanam, announced a new ‘Master Roster’ for judges on Thursday, which said Justice Gangopadhyay will continue to hear the cases that he had been hearing so far.

Similarly, the roster has not changed for Justice Amrita Sinha, who had recently upheld an earlier order of Justice Gangopadhyay giving a go-ahead to the central agencies to question Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged recruitment scam in state-run schools.

The third judge of the Calcutta High Court whose roster has not changed is Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

The new ‘Master Roster’ will be applicable from the end of the ongoing summer vacation of court.

Under the ‘Master Roster’ system, which is also followed in the Supreme Court, the chief justice of the apex court or high courts on the administrative side allocates the case categories to different judges. The rosters are revised periodically.

