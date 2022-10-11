INDIA

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey appointed as chief justice of J&K and Ladakh HC

President of India on Tuesday appointed Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey as the chief justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court following the transfer of incumbent chief justice, Justice Pankaj Mithal to Rajasthan High Court.

A notification issued by Rajinder Kashyap, additional secretary to the Government of India reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Mohd Magrey, Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to be Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

Another notification issued said that in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, ordered transfer of Justice Pankaj Mithal as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey was born on December 8, 1960 in Wattoo village of Kulgam district in Kashmir.

He graduated from the University of Kashmir with LL. B (Hon’s) in 1984, he enrolled as an advocate and started his practice in the district courts.

