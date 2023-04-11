Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the Jharkhand High Court (HC) has been appointed Chief Justice of the Tripura HC.

A notification in this regard was issued from the office of the President of India.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointment from his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Rijiju wrote: “As per the relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, President of India has appointed Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of Jharkhand High Court as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.”

A few months ago, the Collegium approved the appointment of Justice Singh as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

Justice Singh was appointed as a judge of the Jharkhand HC nearly 11 years ago. He was also the Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand HC for a few months. As a High Court judge, he heard many important cases and also passed several orders.

20230411-140403