Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, was sworn-in as the 8th Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on Monday. Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office to Justice Singh at a function at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues, High Court judges, top government and police officials, were present at the oath taking ceremony. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice, in a notification on April 11, had said that the President has appointed Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the Supreme Court collegium, on February 7, recommended the name of Justice Singh for appointment as the Tripura HC Chief Justice. The Tripura HC was set up in March, 2013 along with the full-fledged High Courts in Meghalaya and Manipur. All the northeastern states, excluding Sikkim, were earlier under the Gauhati High Court.

20230417-163602