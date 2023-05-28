INDIA

Justice being done to Azam Khan now: Shivpal

NewsWire
0
0

Samajwadi Party national general secretary, Shivpal Yadav, has said that Azam Khan was implicated in a false case and justice was now being delivered with his acquittal by higher court.

He said, “I believe justice will be delivered in all false cases. Soon, Irfan Solanki, SP MLA from Kanpur, too will get justice and so will Afzal Ansari, MP from Ghazipur.”

SP leader Azam Khan was recently acquitted by the MP/MLA court (session trial) in a hate speech case.

On Wednesday, the sessions court rejected the order of punishment in the case of inflammatory speech.

It is the same case of inflammatory speech, in which Azam Khan was tried and sentenced to three years in jail. After the sentence was pronounced by the lower court, an appeal was made against it in the sessions court on behalf of Azam Khan.

Shivpal said he believed justice will be done with everyone who has been sent to jail by BJP in false cases.

On being questioned about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shivpal said, “SP will contest the 2024 elections taking all opposition parties together.”

20230528-150603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP conspiring to do away with reservation: Akhilesh

    Indian Weavers Alliance takes Assam’s ancient tradition forward

    Milk, curd prices go up by Rs 3 in Karnataka

    Santosh Sivan teams up with production house to launch online music...