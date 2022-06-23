Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya was sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on Thursday.

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath to Justice Chhaya, who was earlier in the Gujarat High Court, at a brief function attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, High Court judges, and other dignitaries.

After the elevation of incumbent Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia to the Supreme Court, the post was lying vacant and Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was acting Chief Justice of the High Court, which has jurisdiction over Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh besides Assam.

