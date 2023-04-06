INDIA

Justice Devaraju Nagarjun takes oath as Addl Judge in Madras HC

NewsWire
0
0

Justice Devaraju Nagarjun, who was transferred from Telengana High Court, was administered the oath of office by Madras High Court’s Acting Chief Justice T. Raja on Thursday. He has joined as an Additional Judge in the Madras High Court.

With the swearing-in of Justice Devaraju Nagarjun, the strength of the judges in Madras High Court has increased to 60 as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

Introducing the new judge to the gathering, Advocate General R. Shanmugasundaram said that Nagarjun was born on August 15, 1962 and added that Madras High court commenced functioning exactly a hundred years before his birth.

Justice Devaraju Nagarjun joined Telengana High Court in October 2015 wherein he joined as Registrar (administration) and worked as Registrar (Recruitment) and Registrar (Judicial) up to September 2021.

He was then posted as Registrar General of High Court of Telengana with effect from October 18, 2021 and was elevated as the Telengana High Court judge on March 24, 2022.

Madras Bar Association president V.R. Kamalanathan, Madras High Court Advocates’ Association President S. Mohanakrishnan and Woman Lawyer Association President Louisal Ramesh spoke on the occasion.

20230406-134004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka CM holds high-level meeting on Covid situation

    Steps to prevent a burnout

    Man open fires upon minor girl in east Delhi

    Moderate quake hits Assam, Meghalaya, Bengal