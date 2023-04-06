Justice Devaraju Nagarjun, who was transferred from Telengana High Court, was administered the oath of office by Madras High Court’s Acting Chief Justice T. Raja on Thursday. He has joined as an Additional Judge in the Madras High Court.

With the swearing-in of Justice Devaraju Nagarjun, the strength of the judges in Madras High Court has increased to 60 as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

Introducing the new judge to the gathering, Advocate General R. Shanmugasundaram said that Nagarjun was born on August 15, 1962 and added that Madras High court commenced functioning exactly a hundred years before his birth.

Justice Devaraju Nagarjun joined Telengana High Court in October 2015 wherein he joined as Registrar (administration) and worked as Registrar (Recruitment) and Registrar (Judicial) up to September 2021.

He was then posted as Registrar General of High Court of Telengana with effect from October 18, 2021 and was elevated as the Telengana High Court judge on March 24, 2022.

Madras Bar Association president V.R. Kamalanathan, Madras High Court Advocates’ Association President S. Mohanakrishnan and Woman Lawyer Association President Louisal Ramesh spoke on the occasion.

20230406-134004