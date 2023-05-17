INDIA

Justice Dharmesh Sharma takes oath as Additional Judge of Delhi HC

Justice Dharmesh Sharma on Wednesday took oath as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court.

The oath was administered by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice had notified the appointment last week.

In a tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said: “In exercise of power conferred under the Constitution, Shri Dharmesh Sharma, Judicial Officer is appointed as Additional Judge of Delhi High Court. I extend my best wishes to him.”

Sharma was earlier Principal District and Sessions Judge of Dwarka Courts (South West District).

In April this year, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended names of three judicial officers, including Sharma, for their appointment as Additional Judges of the Delhi High Court.

The two other recommended judges — Girish Kathpalia and Manoj Jain — took oath last month.

Sharma has given important verdicts including the Unnao rape and murder case and the Uphaar fire tragedy evidence tampering case.

