Justice Dipankar Datta was on Monday sworn-in as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Datta on the apex court premises, in presence of all apex court judges, lawyers, and family members.

With this, the working strength of the apex court rose to 28 as against its sanctioned strength of 34. The central government on Sunday notified the appointment of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Datta as the judge of the top court.

In September, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended for elevation of Dutta as judge of the apex court.

A statement, uploaded on the apex court website, had said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 26th September, 2022 has recommended elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court (PHC: Calcutta), as Judge of the Supreme Court”. The parent high court of Justice Dutta, 57, is the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Datta was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in April 2020. He practised primarily in the apex court and high court in constitutional and civil matters before being elevated as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006.

20221212-133405

