Justice eludes Kerala judge as case pending since 2018

Ironically, even a judge of the Kerala High Court is awaiting justice as his case continues to be pending before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ernakulam.

Fifty-four-year-old Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas is the son of former Supreme Court Judge K.T.Thomas and his case was filed before the Consumer Commission here in 2018, two years before he was sworn in as a judge.

His case was against Qatar Airways when he, along with his friends, booked tickets for Scotland several months in advance.

But at a stopover in Qatar, they were offloaded as the flight to Edinburgh was overbooked.

They were provided hotel accommodation, a voucher for US$ 250 and put on a flight to Edinburgh the next day.

After returning, Thomas sent a legal notice to Qatar Airways claiming compensation but he did not receive any reply. Later, he approached the Ernakulam district commission seeking compensation of Rs 10 lakhs.

Finally, the Consumer Court allowed Justice Thomas application on December 30, 2022.

The airline company filed a review petition against this order. However, it was dismissed and the matter now stands posted for further consideration on March 1, 2023, nearly five years after the incident.

Even though the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 mandates that all cases must be disposed within three-five months, justice rarely comes on time and if a judge has to wait so long, the fate of the common man can be imagined.

