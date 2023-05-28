INDIA

Justice Gangapurwala sworn-in as Chief Justice of Madras HC

NewsWire
0
0

Justice S.V. Gangapurwala was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice at the Tamil Nadu Rajbhavan.

The name of Justice Gangapurwala as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium and President Droupadi Murmu had approved his appointment.

The Madras High Court did not have a Chief Justice since September 2022 when Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari retired from service on superannuation. In the past nine months, there were acting Chief Justices for the Madras High Court. Justice Duraiswamy served as the ACJ and on his retirement it was the turn of Justice T. Raja, and after he retired, Justice Vaidyanathan became the Acting Chief Justice.

Justice Gangapurwala was born in Maharashtra in 1962 and he was appointed as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court in 2010 and was later appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in 2022.

He has played Lawn Tennis at the national level and represented Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University six times and also captained the university at the All India University tournament.

The newly sworn-in Madras High Court Chief Justice had also played Basketball at the Maharashtra state level.

20230528-122803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One killed, another injured in gang war in Patna

    ED to grill first woman in Patra Chawl money laundering case

    UP man booked for shooting dead neighbour’s dog

    ‘Promise to dance on Indian music track if Mumbai Meteors win...