Justice Jaswant Singh sworn-in as 7th CJ of Tripura HC

Justice Jaswant Singh was on Thursday sworn-in as the seventh Chief Justice of Tripura High Court at a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office to Justice Singh at a function here.

Justice Singh was serving in the Orissa High Court before being transferred to Tripura High Court as Chief Justice.

The post of Chief Justice in the Tripura High Court was vacant after Indrajit Mahanty retired from service in November last year and Justice T. Amarnath Goud was acting as Chief Justice of the High Court. Tripura High Court was set up in March, 2013 along with the full-fledged High Courts in Meghalaya and Manipur.

All the northeastern states excluding Sikkim were earlier under the Gauhati High Court.

20230215-150606

