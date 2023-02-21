Justice Jaswant Singh, who was sworn-in as the seventh Chief Justice of Tripura High Court on February 15, would retire from service on February 23, serving only eight days in the post.

Union Ministry of Law and Justice, in a notification on Tuesday, said that the President has appointed Justice Todupunuri Amarnath Goud, senior most puisne Judge of the High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice with effect from February 23 after the retirement of Chief Justice Singh.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office to Justice Singh at a function here on February 15.

Justice Singh was serving in the Orissa High Court before being transferred to Tripura High Court as Chief Justice.

The post of Chief Justice in the Tripura High Court was vacant after Indrajit Mahanty retired from service in November last year and Justice Goud was acting as its Chief Justice. The Tripura High Court was set up in March, 2013 along with the full-fledged High Courts in Meghalaya and Manipur.

All the northeastern states excluding Sikkim were earlier under the Gauhati High Court.

20230221-233202