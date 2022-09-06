INDIA

Justice M. Duraiswamy to assume office as acting CJ of Madras HC from Sep 13

NewsWire
0
0

Justice M. Duraiswamy will assume office as the acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court on September 13.

This is following the superannuation of the present Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on September 12.

The Union ministry of law and justice notified the appointment of Justice M. Duraiswamy as acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court. He is the senior most judge of Madras High Court at present.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice M. Duraiswamy, senior most judge of the Madras High Court, to perform the duties of the Chief Justice of that high court with effect from September 13 consequent upon the superannuation of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Chief Justice, Madras High Court,” read the notification.

Justice Duraiswamy will hold the post till a new Chief Justice is appointed or till his superannuation.

Notably, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandary joined Madras High Court as Chief Justice on November 22, 2021, after Justice Sanjib Banerjee was transferred to Meghalaya High Court on November 15, 2022.

20220906-132206

