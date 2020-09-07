Justice Nariman appointed chairperson of SC legal services committee

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Supreme Court judge, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman has been appointed as the chairperson of the apex court’s Legal Services Committee.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3A of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 (39 of 1987) read with Rule 10 of the National Legal Services Authority Rules, 1995, the Central Authority hereby nominates Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Judge, Supreme Court of India, as Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee with immediate effect and makes the following amendments in its Notification No. S.O.115(E) dated 09.02.2000,” said a notification by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice.

Justice Nariman takes over the post following the retirement of Justice Arun Mishra, who held the post since November last year. The committee has been constituted for implementing the legal services programme in connection with the top court.

