Justice now expected from SC verdict: Sushant’s brother

Patna, Aug 19 (IANS) Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu on Wednesday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court’s decision for CBI probe in the alleged suicide case of the actor. He said that the SC ruling is a hope to justice.

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar said that not only we but the fans of Sushant also wanted this. He said that this decision was comforting.

He said that now the CBI will investigate this case, which has given a hope to justice for all of us.

Sushant had allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14. After this, his father K.K. Singh had lodged an FIR in Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25, in which actress and Sushant’s friend Riya Chakraborty was made the main accused.

The Bihar government later recommended a CBI probe into the matter. After this, Chakraborty filed a petition in the apex court and requested to transfer the case registered in Patna to Mumbai.

–IANS

mnp-skp/rs/