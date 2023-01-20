Justice Sabina, the senior-most Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, was on Friday appointed as its Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed will retire on January 21.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Justice Sabina was born on April 20, 1961. She was unanimously selected as Joint Secretary of the Bar Association of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1986. Thereafter, she was appointed as Additional District Judge and joined as such on January 21, 1997, and subsequently became Sessions Judge in September 2004.

She was elevated as Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 12, 2008. She was transferred to Rajasthan High Court and assumed office on April 11, 2016. Justice Sabina was transferred to the Himachal Pradesh High Court and took oath of office on October 8, 2021.

On an earlier occasion also, Justice Sabina was appointed to perform duties of the office of Chief Justice from May 25, 2022, to June 22, 2022.

