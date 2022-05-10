Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Tuesday termed his apex court colleague, Justice Vineet Saran a compassionate person and noted that people with genuine cause would never go empty from his court.

The CJI was speaking at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to bid farewell to Justice Saran, who superannuated on Tuesday. He was sworn in as a judge of the apex court on August 7, 2018.

Chief Justice Ramana said Justice Saran is a compassionate person, conscious of social realities, and he rates him as a fair and equitable judge.

“People with genuine cause would never go empty from his court,” he added.

The Chief Justice also said: “At the same time, Justice Saran is a man of people and wherever he has gone, he earned that reputation and retirement means he may get some freedom which he lost as a judge.”

Earlier during the day, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said “It is difficult to believe that Justice Vineet Saran is retiring. He looks so young.”

Justice Saran’s farewell function was also attended by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, SCBA President Vikas Singh, and members of the Bar.

Justice Saran said lawyers should watch judges and must know what the judge wants. “To learn… that is also part of court craft”, he added. He said the bar and the bench are two wheels of a chariot and in the present scenario, it is the bar, which always guided the bench. “Without proper guidance and assistance from the bar, no judge can write a good judgement,” he said.

Justice Saran added that the quality of judgment depends on the quality of arguments advanced by members of the bar.

Justice Saran was part of a five-judge constitution bench, which in April 2020 quashed the order of the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh, providing 100 per cent reservation to the Scheduled Tribe candidates for the post of teachers in schools in the scheduled areas.

In May 2020, a constitution bench he was on held that cooperative banks involved in the activities related to banking are covered within the meaning of ‘banking company’.

