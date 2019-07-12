Justice Sikri appointed judge of Singapore International Commercial Court

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Former Supreme Court judge, Justice A.K. Sikri has been appointed as an international judge of the Singapore International Commercial Court.

Justice Sikri will assume charge as an international judge with effect from August 1 and his term will expire on January 4, 2021.

The SICC, which has 16 international judges in its panel, is a division of the Singapore High Court, dealing with international commercial disputes.

On May 14, Justice Sikri was appointed the Chairman of News Broadcasting Standards Authority.

Justice Sikri retired as a Supreme Court judge on March 6. He also served as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. He was appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court in 1999.

