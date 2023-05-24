INDIA

Justice Vaidyanathan appointed Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC

President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday appointed Justice S. Vaidyanathan as the Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, with effect from May 25.

The new appointment is following the retirement of present Acting Chief Justice, Justice T. Raja.

The new acting Chief Justice, Vaidyanathan was born on August 17, 1962 at Coimbatore and after a BL from Madras Law College (now known as Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College), enrolled as a lawyer in Madras High Court on August 27, 1986.

He was elevated as Additional Judge in Madras High Court on October 25, 2013 and became a permanent judge on April 14, 2015.

