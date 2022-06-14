Filmmaker Justin Lin who was in the news in April 2022 because he stepped down as director from the most awaited tenth installment of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movie franchise is reportedly now going to direct the movie adaptation of a very popular manga called, ‘One Punch Man’.

Lin will reportedly be directing this movie from a script penned by famous screenwriter duo Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. This duo’s previous work credits include ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ and ‘Venom’.

‘One Punch Man’ is Justin Lin’s first project since he announced his exit as director from ‘Fast X’. Lin was reportedly attached to the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise to direct the tenth as well as the final eleventh installment of the long running adrenaline pumping fast action entertainer.

Justin Lin has previously directed four movies of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, the first one being the 2006 one – ‘Tokyo Drift’. Lin’s other popular work credit is the 2018 movie, ‘Star Trek Beyond’.

His latest directorial venture ‘One Punch Man’ is being adapted from a webcomic of 2009 created by Japanese artist ONE.

The comic revolves around Saitama, who is a regular Joe, unemployed man who is training hard to be a superhero and manages to develop the ability to defeat any and all opponents, no matter what size or shape – with one really powerful punch.

Saitama’s amazing power costs him giving up all excitement in his life and because he is undefeated, he becomes listless and bored, all the while continuing to save the world around him from all kinds of danger.

He even joins a Hero association, which is a group of superhumans banded together to fight evil and he does so hoping he can finally find an enemy who can atleast give him a good fight.

Since its debut in 2009, ‘One Punch Man’ manga has become a huge hit and it has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. In 2015, Viz Media published an English translated version of this manga which managed to make its way into the New York Times’ prestigious bestseller list.

While this movie adaptation is a first, this manga has already been adapted into an anime series, twice – once in 2015 by Madhouse and then again in 2019 by J.C. Staff and ‘One Punch Man’ has also inspired a video game adaptation. This manga retained its popularity largely for its off-beat sense of humour as well the portrayal of common superhero tropes.