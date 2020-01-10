Justin Timberlake goes for cryotherapy

New York, Jan 16 (IANS) Singer-actor Justin Timberlake was spotted walking in solo to a cryotherapy appointment here

Justin’s recourse to the therapy follows his hand-holding scandal with Alisha Wainwright in November. The two will soon be seen together in the upcoming film, “Palmer”.

For his cyrotheraphy session, Justin was dressed in a long wool coat and jeans, teamed with a navy beanie, reports mirror.co.uk.

Cryotherapy exposes the body to extremely cold temperatures for several minutes for the purpose of relieving muscle pain and reducing migraine symptoms.

This comes after he was seen on a night out getting cosy with his “Palmer” co-star in New Orleans on November 21.

The gossip vineyard buzzed when Justin and Alisha were spotted getting too intimate during the night out. She was seen stroking his thigh even as he held her hand during the boozy outing.

Justin has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012. The couple has a son named Silas, who was born in 2015.

–IANS

