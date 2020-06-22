Justin Timberlake: We try to teach our son to love, respect everyone

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake says he wants his son Silas to love and respect everyone, and added that he knows the values will be passed down to future generations.

Timberlake, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures with Silas.

He wrote: “Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days.

“We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone — we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin. We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle.

“And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country…”

Timberlake stressed that the first lesson starts at home.

“I’m grateful for both of my dads and my mother for teaching me those lessons from the beginning. And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn’t learned. I pray for that humility with my own son.”

Justin Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel

The “Cry me a river” crooner thanked his wife Biel for teaching their son always the right thing.

“I’m grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I’m grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back.”

He then wished everyone Happy Father’s Day.

“While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover.

“There’s more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours.”