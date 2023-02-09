INDIA

Juvenile arrested in Punjab for possessing 15 kg heroin

NewsWire
0
0

In a major breakthrough against trans-border smuggling, Punjab Police have arrested a juvenile after recovering 15 kg heroin, and Rs 8.40 lakh drug money from his possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday.

The 17-year-old arrested drug smuggler is a resident of Amritsar. Apart from recovering heroin and drug money, the police have also recovered a motorcycle, on which he was travelling.

The development came about 10 days after the police busted a trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of a drug smuggler. Five packets of heroin, weighing 5 kg, and Rs 12.15 lakh drug money, were recovered from his possession during a special checking at Thattha village in Lopoke in Amritsar.

DGP Yadav said following inputs, teams of the Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar arrested the juvenile, who, along with his accomplice, identified as Resham Singh of Khasa village in Amritsar, was going to deliver the drug consignment after retrieving it from the area of Kakkar village.

Preliminary investigations revealed the consignment of drugs was airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone, he said.

Resham Singh, who prima facie seems to be the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket, managed to flee from the spot. Police teams are on a manhunt to nab him, he added.

AIG, CI, Amarjit Singh Bajwa said father and grandfather of the arrested juvenile are already undergoing imprisonment under the NDPS act.

20230209-181603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maoist with Rs 12 L reward killed in encounter in MP’s...

    PM makes false claims, did not touch Manipur’s basic issues: Congress

    India’s tour of New Zealand would be a great learning experience...

    Court Martial proceedings started against Army Captain for alleged encounter in...