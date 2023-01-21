Playing with the sentiment of a 17-year-old boy by creating an Instagram ID in the name of a girl proved costly for a man, as the juvenile opened fire on him to take revenge.

The police said that they have apprehended three persons including the juvenile in the matter.

“Shanu the victim had created an Instagram ID of a girl and used to chat with the juvenile and mocked him. When his ID was exposed, the juvenile had planned to teach him a lesson,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, the DCP, northeast.

A senior police official said that during the intervening night of January 19 and 20, at around 11:30 p.m., a firing incident was reported in Gautam Puri. After receiving the call, a PCR a police team was immediately sent to the spot. The police team met the victim Shanu (19), who saw two boys opening fire.

“The victim told us that the accused came by bike and threatened him of dire consequences. The accused then opened fire in the air. We recovered one empty shell of the bullet from the crime scene,” said the police official.

The police after recording the statement lodged a case under section 336/506/34 and 27 of Arms Act in this respect.

The police team scanned the CCTV footage of entire area to identify the accused. The police finally got a tip-off and held the trio accused.

“The juvenile used to chat with a girl on Instagram. Later he started loving the girl. However, it was later learnt that it was a fake Instagram ID who was being used by a boy. The juvenile also learnt that it was Shanu who created fake Instagram ID in the name of a girl and made his fun. The juvenile then decided to teach Shanu a lesson,” the police said.

The juvenile later procured a gun and roped in two of his friends in the plan.

“As per plan, the juvenile along with Sabir reached outside the house of Shanu where they threatened him of dire consequences and fired a bullet in the air. After this, they fled from the crime scene and concealed the weapon with the help of Mosaif. We have recovered the pistol at the instance of Mosaif,” the police said.

Further investigation in the case is on.

