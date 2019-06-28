Juveniles strangle drug addict to death after altercation over money in Delhi

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly strangling a man to death following an altercation over money and drugs in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Nitin Mishra, a drug addict in his early 20s, who was strangled to death by the two juveniles.

On the night of June 26, Mishra along with the duo was consuming drugs when they had an altercation over some money and drugs. The duo then used a rope and strangled him and left his body in a drain, the police said.

“On Friday when Mishra didn’t reach home his father approached the police and filed a police complaint and suspected that the duo were involved in the act,” said a senior police officer.

Police apprehended the duo, who later disclosed that they used to consume drugs with Mishra who also used to bully them as he was older.

“On the day of incident, they were taking drugs following which an altercation took place between them over some money and Mishra bullied them, which made them furious and they strangled him with a rope and left his body in a drain,” said the officer.

The duo took the police to the scene of the crime from where the body along with the rope was recovered and sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

–IANS

rag/kr