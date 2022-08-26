SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Juventus sign Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik on loan from Marseille

NewsWire
0
0

The Serie A club Juventus on Friday announced the signing of Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik on a one-year loan from Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille.

As per Juventus, Milik has extraordinary physical strength, is skilled in aerial play and is very dangerous in the penalty area. He is a centre-forward with a real sense of goal.

“The Bianconeri squad and, specifically, the Bianconeri attack has been enforced. Arkadiusz Milik has signed for the club on loan from Olympique Marseille and from today he is officially a Juventus player,” the club said in a statement.

Born in Tychy in 1994, Arkadiusz began his footballing career in Poland with Górnik Zabrze, where he made his debut as a starter at 17.

In January 2013, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen, before going on to play a season on loan at Augsburg. Thereafter, he made the move to the most successful team in the Netherlands, Ajax where in two years he scored 47 goals in 76 games.

In a move to Italy with Napoli where Milik stayed for four seasons, he became the all-time Polish goalscorer in Serie A with 38 goals to his name, overtaking his Partenopei teammate, Piotr Zielinski (37) and former Juventus forward, Zbigniew Boniek (31).

Milik scored a grand total of 48 goals in his first Italian adventure and during his time in Serie A, he was the fifth-highest ranked player with the best minutes-to-goal ratio (with a minimum of 30 goals scored) in the competition, averaging out to one goal every 135 minutes.

20220826-193604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Durand Cup: FC Goa lift maiden title with 1-0 win against...

    Mbappe scores after eight seconds and hits hat-trick as PSG thrash...

    FC Bengaluru United win BDFA Super Division title

    La Liga: Brais Mendez joins Sociedad, Axel Witsel signs up with...