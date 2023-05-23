SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Juventus slip to seventh after punches both on/off pitch

NewsWire
0
0

Juventus encountered a disastrous setback, dropping to seventh place following a 10-point penalty and a 4-1 defeat against Empoli.

Juve had been previously docked 15 points for inflating transfer fees to augment profits in January. This penalty was temporarily revoked when they lodged an appeal. However, on Monday, the Federal Court of Appeal delivered its verdict, imposing a 10-point penalty on Juve.

This judgment seemingly unsettled Juve’s squad on the pitch as they conceded three goals after the first half on Monday. Despite Federico Chiesa scoring a late goal in the 85th minute, Roberto Piccoli clinched a comfortable victory for Empoli in stoppage time, a Xinhua report said.

With the point deduction and the loss, Juve slid from second to seventh place, an outcome that also assured Lazio of a Champions League spot.

In other matches, Roma extended their winless streak, battling back twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Salernitana.

20230523-092403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Premier League: Man City move 12 points clear at top as...

    Chelsea request FA for Middlesbrough tie to be held behind closed...

    Intercontinental Cup: Igor Stimac announces list of 41 players for Bhubaneswar...

    75th Santosh Trophy: FC Bengaluru United’s Shelton, Srijith aim to make...