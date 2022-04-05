ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Juxtaposition of the wizarding, non-magical world has always appealed to me: Eddie Redmayne

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, who is all set to reprise his role of Magizoologist Newt Scamander, in Warner Bros’ ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, has talked about how he is intrigued with wizarding and the non-magical world.

Reprising the role of Magizoologist Newt Scamander and continuing the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Redmayne says, “the juxtaposition of the wizarding and non-magical world has always appealed to me, this idea that alongside the world we’re living in, brushing shoulders with us through that wall, is another entire universe that is one of magic and adventure. It ignites that sense of childlike wonder that anything could be possible.

“And to see that unfold in other countries beyond the UK has been astounding.”

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’, is the newest adventure in the Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling. Directed by David Yates, this fantastical on-screen experience will be released pan India on April 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Headlined by Redmayne, two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law, Ezra Miller among many others, this film in the franchise talks about Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) who knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) who is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Talking about the nuances of his character Redmayne states.

“One of the things I’ve always loved about Newt is the seeming anomaly between his physicality, mixed with his slight social awkwardness, and his facility and dexterity when he’s in the field. I’d been appealing to David Yates to show more of that.”

On his experience with director David Yates, Redmayne recalls, “David brought me in a month or two before we started shooting to talk through Newt’s arc and how he’s developing because, of course, David recognizes that the actors have a true sense of ownership over who these characters are. And he’s gratifyingly open to our input and ideas.”

