ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jyotika is a huge fan of Rajkummar Rao, announces as she wraps up shoot for ‘Sri’

NewsWire
0
0

South star Jyothika, who is all set to make her comeback in Hindi cinema with Sri, has said that she is a “huge fan” of her co-actor Rajkummar Rao and added that it was an honour for her to share screen space with one of the most “brilliant actors in Bollywood.”

After finishing the shoot, Jyotika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture and penned a heart-warming note:

“Wrapped up my portions for “SRI” with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank you Tushaar and Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood, learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is… GROWTH.”

‘Sri’ is a biographical drama based on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Starring Rajkummar, it is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

20230130-115203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shubhangi Atre credits her observational skills for ‘Angoori’ character

    Samantha burns up the screen in bold item debut from ‘Pushpa’

    Telugu ‘Indian Idol’ hosted by Sreerama Chandra to debut on Feb...

    Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif to play lead in Bollywood film ‘Merry...