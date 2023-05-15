Actress Jyotika will be joining Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan in the upcoming supernatural thriller, directed by Vikas Bahl.

Jyotika is returning to Hindi films after 25 years and will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay for the very first time.

The film will go on floors this June and is being extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Details about the films are still under wraps.

The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. The makers will be unravelling more information about the film soon.

20230515-104203