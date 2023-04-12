Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the 13th AIMA Managing India Awards to the country’s high-performing management leaders and institutions for their contribution to nation building.

A statement on Wednesday mentioned that Scindia congratulated the awardees and called the awards ‘a wonderful portrayal of Indian capability’. “For me, it is a sobering moment but also a moment of tremendous pride because we see in India today the capability of straddling multiple domains with ease,” the Minister said.

Drawing on the diversity of the awards and awardees, Scindia said that the ceremony projected the vibrancy between the old and the new, between ingenuity and entrepreneurship, and between brick and mortar and technology. “This capability is the essence of the story of new India,” he said.

He emphasised that India has seen massive structural shifts combined with sustained strategic efforts to create an ecosystem of partnership.

“The philosophy today is that in your success lies India’s success,” he told the country’s business leaders.

“Today, India has embarked on a tryst with a new destiny, on a new journey from her Amritkaal to her Shataabdikaal,” Scindia said and stressed that the new India is predicated on infrastructure development.

“India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this very path,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements in the civil aviation sector, Scindia pointed out that in the last 9 years, 74 additional airports, waterdromes, and, heliports have been built, which has doubled the number of airports to 148.

He referred to the 75 per cent increase in the number of aircraft in the country from 400 to 700.

Scindia declared a resolve to build more than 200 airports over the next 4-5 years. He also predicted a doubling of the air passenger throughput in the 6 metros to 450 million by 2030.

“It is our resolve to bring wholistic growth such that the civil aviation sector can support a $20 trillion economy by 2047,” the minister said.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, received the Business Leader of the Decade Award.

In his acceptance speech, Birla said: “It is a very special award because it recognises longitudinal contribution over a period of ten years.”

TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel Ltd was honoured with AIMA JRD Tata Corporate Leadership Award on the occasion.

Accepting his trophy, Narendran dedicated the award to the company’s past and present employees.

He pointed out that Tata Steel has many 5th and 6th generation employees, and it is the only company he has known in his 35-year career. He also acknowledged his wife.

“My family has sacrificed the most for my professional success,” he said.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd received the Transformational Business Leader Award.

He called the award important because it recognized the endeavour to transform a traditional banking and insurance sector that has not changed much in 200 years into a digitally-led, digitally-first avatar that is relevant to consumers of today.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company was given the Outstanding Institution Builder Award for making the TVS group a major force in the domestic and international automotive markets.

The Outstanding PSU of the Year Award went to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) of the UPI fame.

Vishwanath Krishnamurthy, Chief Risk Officer and Sampath Rangasamy, Chief of New Product Development accepted the award on behalf of the organisations. They credited the government and the RBI for NPCI’s success.

ABB India Ltd got the MNC in India of the Year Award.

Sanjeev Sharma, Country Managing Director, received the trophy.

He pointed out that ABB had been doing business in India for 100 years and manufacturing locally for 70 years.

“ABB is well domesticated and we are enjoying growth in the country,” he said.

Samir Mehta, Chairman, Torrent Group received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He attributed the recent growth of the group to its founder’s values.

The Young Entrepreneur Award went to the founders of electric scooter maker, Ather Energy — Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain.

“We are engineers first and we are poor in management. So, we are happy to receive this award from a management organisation,” Mehta said.

Jain said that India needs more entrepreneurs not only in software but also in the areas of hardware and manufacturing.

The jury for the awards was chaired by Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

The jury was made up of eminent business leaders, including Shrinivas Dempo, Harsh Pati Singhania, Sanjay Kirloskar, Rajive Kaul, Sudhir Jalan, Preetha Reddy, Inderdeep Singh, P. Balaji, Vineet Agrawal and Yezdi Nagporewala.

AIMA President, Shrinivas Dempo said that this year’s Managing India Awards reflected achievements across the entire spectrum of Indian economy — from conventional economy to avant-garde ventures, from young entrepreneurs to empire builders, from public sector to multinationals.

