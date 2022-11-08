HEALTHINDIA

Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for Covid-19, had met CM on Monday

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested Covid-19 positive and advised people who met him in the last few days to get tested too.

“I want to inform you that my Covid report has been found positive. I request all of you that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, should go to the nearest health centre and get themselves checked,” he said in a tweet.

His announcement came hours after he created a buzz by suddenly left the state BJP headquarters where he was supposed to attend the core committee meeting. However, party leaders said that he had left as he was feeling unwell.

Scindia was on a two-day visit to Bhopal to attend the monthly core committee meeting of the state BJP unit, as he is one of its members along with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Notably, he had met Chouhan on Monday.

It was the first core committee meeting of the state unit BJP at his new party headquarters, which will be a temporary office for the next two years.

