INDIA

K.C.Venugopal gets clean chit from CBI in solar scam accused sexual abuse case

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Friday got a clean chit from the CBI when it filed its report in the CBI court here that there is no merit in the sexual abuse allegations levelled against him by the prime accused in the solar scam case.

It was in August last year that the CBI registered cases against two-time former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Venugopal, Congress MPs Hibi Eden and Adoor Prakash, Congress legislator A.P. Anilkumar and BJP national Vice President A.P. Abdulla Kutty.

The cases were registered on a complaint filed by the solar scam accused, alleging that she was sexually exploited by these leaders.

She had raised a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who handed it over to the CBI, just before the April 2021 assembly elections.

She made the complaint after her displeasure with the Kerala Police probe which after several years failed to come to any conclusion.

The CBI has filed three cases at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court here and one case at the Kochi CJM’s court.

It recently had cleared Eden and Prakash of all the charges levelled by her.

Incidentally the CBI had taken statements from all named by her and have now cleared three of them of all charges.

This ‘victim’ was among the reasons for the defeat of the Oommen Chandy government in the 2016 Assembly polls as scams involving her and a few members of Chandy’s office got exposed and used by the Left widely in their election campaign.

She and her then live-in partner had gone around selling solar schemes, collected money from several people, and cheated them.

The ruling Left used this case in the April 2021 assembly polls also.

