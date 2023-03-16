INDIA

K Kavitha to appear before ED in Delhi excise policy case today

NewsWire
0
0

BRS MLC K. Kavitha is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the central agency’s probe into the Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

This will be her second appearance before the ED after she was grilled earlier on March 11.

Before joining the probe on Thursday, Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will also hold a press meet at her home in the national capital.

A woman deputy director level official will record her testimony under section 50 of the PMLA.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha’s associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC’s former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

There are possibilities that the central agency might confront Kavitha on Thursday with Buchchi Babu, according to sources.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessary dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

20230316-083405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spl cancellation stamp to mark Yoga Day 2021

    Intense convection over east, NE India may help monsoon’s further advance:...

    The truth behind viral ‘Haldi’ pic of Athiya Shetty

    ‘Never pollute stream of justice’: SC orders detention of man till...