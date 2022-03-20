SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

K.L Rahul anticipates the situation of the game very well, says Shreyas Iyer

By NewsWire
Prolific India batter Shreyas Iyer has heaped praise on K.L Rahul’s leadership quality, saying the Indian opener is remarkably different from others with his calm demeanour and instinctive decision making on the field.

The newly-appointed Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain added that Rahul anticipates the situations of the match very well and that helps other players to adjust their game accordingly.

“It was nice to play under him. Firstly, he is an outstanding player. The confidence he carries on the field and in the team meetings, the support that he provides to the players is great. He’s got a very calm demeanour and his on-field decision-making is very instinctive. I really enjoyed playing under him,” Iyer said on Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse.

Iyer, 27, who is yet to take a wicket in international matches, said that he loves Rahul as a captain because he gave him an opportunity to bowl in the 3rd ODI against South Africa in Cape Town. The off-spinner went for 21 runs in his 3 overs.

“Also, he gave me three overs of bowling, which none of the captains previously had done. So yeah, he’s my favourite captain!” he added.

