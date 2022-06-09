SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

K.L Rahul vows to make a strong comeback, wishes Rishabh Pant and Co. luck for SA series

Unable to lead India on home soil due to an injury, a disappointed K.L Rahul has vowed to make a strong comeback and wished stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant and the team good luck for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Rahul on Wednesday was ruled out of the entire T20I series against Proteas and on the eve of the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the wicketkeeper-batter Pant was named the captain in his absence.

“Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon” the opener said in a tweet.

Rahul’s absence will pave the way for Ruturaj Gaikwad to replicate his Chennai Super Kings form in the national jersey.

Rahul, the 30-year-old from Bengaluru who had a great IPL 2022 season, was named captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was rested from the series. However, Rahul will now have to report to the NCA where the medical team will assess and decide on the future course of treatment.

Apart from Rahul, left-arm spinner, Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on Tuesday.

