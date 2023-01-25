BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

K.M. Birla, Sudha Murty conferred Padma Bhushan

NewsWire
0
0

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty and industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla are among nine personalities who have been named for the coveted Padma Bhushan awards on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.

Other Padma Bhushan awardees include novelist, philosopher and screenwriter S.L. Bhyrappa of Karnataka. His novels are unique in terms of theme, structure, and characterisation. Bhyrappa has been among the top-selling authors in the Kannada language and his books, translated into Hindi and Marathi, which have notched good sales.

Another awardee is theoretical physicist and professor at the department of physics of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, Deepak Dhar, who in 2022, became the first ever Indian scientist to be chosen for the Boltzmann Medal, the highest recognition in statistical physics awarded once every three years by IUPAP, for exceptional contributions to the subject. Dhar is an elected fellow of the of The World Academy of Sciences as well as of all three major Indian science academies

Indian singer Vani Jairam is best known as a playback singer in south Indian cinema. She has done playback for over 1,000 Indian movies recording over 10,000 songs.

Swami Chinna Jeeyar, who is also known as Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swami, is an Indian religious guru and yogi ascetic known for his spiritual discourses. He founded the Jeeyar Educational Trust (JET), with branches in places such as Hyderabad, Chennai, and the US, to help educate students in Vedic tradition. In addition, he is known for his performance of Vedic rituals of peace and harmony.

Indian scholar of linguistics and literature and an authority on Indian intellectual traditions Kapil Kapoor, spiritual leader, author and the fourth in the line of Raja yoga masters in the Sahaj Marg system of spiritual practice Kamlesh D Patel and playback singer, Suman Kalyanpur whose voice was often mistaken to be that of Lata Mangeshkar are also among the Padma Bhushan awardees.

20230125-233202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajkot all set to get new airport by August

    Q3 2022 gold demand shines in India

    Indian equities down in early trade

    Tectonic shift in Goa’s mining sector on cards; but will it...