K Natarajan takes over as new Coast Guard chief

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Krishnaswamy Natarajan on Sunday took charge as the new Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, an official statement said.

A 5th batch officer of the Coast Guard, he joined the service in January 1984, the Defence Ministry statement said.

In August 2016, Natarajan was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General and took over the reins as Coast Guard Commander, Western Seaboard.

During the period, the sensitive Western seafront saw a surge in major operations that included apprehension of 1.5 tonnes of narcotics, mass rescue operations and humanitarian assistance during cyclones and other natural calamities in coastal states and focussed coastal security operations.

During his initial years, Natarajan specialised in select core competencies such as search and rescue as well as maritime safety and port operations, at the US Coast Guard Reserve Training Centre, Yorktown, Virginia.

Post 26/11, on being elevated to the flag rank, he headed the Staff Division of Policy & Plans at the Coast Guard Headquarters and was instrumental in giving a major fillip to the overall growth of the maritime security force in terms of setting up of additional 20 stations, 10 air establishments, two regional headquarters, two seaboard headquarters, and signing contracts for 120 ships and boats.

In his over 35 years of service, he has had the distinction of holding important command and staff appointments, both afloat and ashore and also commanded all classes of Indian Coast Guard ships.

Natarajan is a recipient of President’s Tatrakshak Medal for his distinguished service.

