Pop icons BTS from South Korea are ruling the charts across the globe. With their immense global popularity, the South Korea government has appointed them as the ambassadors for Korea’s bid to hold the World Expo 2030 in Busan city.

The pop group has now announced that they will be holding a Global Busan Concert to support their country’s bid to be the host for the 2030 World Expo that South Korea is hopeful to hold in their Busan Metropolitan City.

Bang Si-Hyuk, Chairman of HYBE and Park Jiwon, their CEO along with the Mayor of Busan, Park Heong-Joon signed and MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) today morning, June 24 at Busan’s City Hall that HYBE’s BTS will promote Busan’s bid for World Expo 2030.

According to their agreement, BTS will be the ambassadors and will hold the global concert to help bring the World Expo to Busan in 2030.

Speaking about the agreement, Chairman Bang of HYBE said, Given the importance of its bid as a nation to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan, BTS and HYBE will do our best to successfully bring the World Expo to Busan. This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan.”

Mayor Park of Busan Metropolitan City also expressed his gratitude towards BTS and said, “I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to the members of BTS and HYBE for accepting to be the ambassadors of the World Expo 2030 in Busan. The group’s support as ambassadors will be incredibly helpful in stepping up our efforts to bring the World Expo to Busan.”

As part of their initiative BTS in their capacity as ambassador will be required to – Hold a Global Concert in Busan; Serve as ambassadors during South Korea’s official presentation; Be present when the election day arrives to show their support for the bid; Send out promotional videos through official social media platforms; provide videos and photos to support Busan’s digital promotional campaign and also take up various activities and initiatives to appeal to the members of the BIE (Bureau International des Expositions).