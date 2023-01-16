New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANSlife) The venerable Jaipur Literature Festival will celebrate its sixteenth anniversary at the Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur from January 19-23. The Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for Poetry will once again be given by the Festival to a renowned poet. The prize, which is given in collaboration with the Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Foundation, is given in honour of Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia and his extensive discography. A token of appreciation and a felicitation at the Festival are given to the winner in addition to a financial prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The ninth Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Poetry Award has been given to the groundbreaking modern Indian poet, critic, editor, translator, and academic, who received unanimous approval from the jury committee. Satchidanandan, K. In addition to plays and travelogues, Satchidanandan, a former secretary of the Sahitya Akademi, has written twenty-one poetry collections, sixteen books of translations of other poetries from around the world, and twenty-one works of literary critique in Malayalam and English. He is a Fellow of the Kerala Academy of Literature and has received twenty-five honours from various organisations in India and overseas for his literary contributions. His representative poetry collections have been published in 18 different languages. His writing has been included in poetry anthologies from the USA to Australia in a number of different nations.

A distinguished panel, including Festival Co-Director Namita Gokhale, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts and Festival Producer Sanjoy K. Roy, famous poets Ranjit Hoskote and Anamika, and Siddharth Sethia of the Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Foundation, carefully selects the recipient of the award.

Announcing the award, Siddharth Sethia, Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Foundation, said: “Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Poetry award in association with the Jaipur Literature Festival is a platform which brings the versatility of Indian poetry to a global audience.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, producer of the Jaipur Literature Festival, said: “We are delighted to present the 8th Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for Poetry, recognising an extraordinary body of work by a pioneering poet. This year, as we celebrate the power of literature, all our nominees have showcased their brilliance and artistry with words, creating magic and transporting us to a different realm. Our award-winner for 2023 is the celebrated poet, critic, editor, translator, academic and thinker, K. Satchidanandan.”

