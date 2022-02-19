INDIA

K Umamaheshwar Rao takes charge as NIT Rourkela Director

By NewsWire
0
5

K. Umamheshwar Rao has assumed charge as the new Director of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, from Simanchalo Panigrahi, who was appointed as the instute’s interim Director in October 2021.

Rao previously served as the Director of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), also known as NIT Surathkal. He also served as a faculty for nearly three decades at IIT Kharagpur.

Some of his important portfolios include Chairman (Estate), and the Vice Chairman of Joint Entrance Examination.

He was also the Head of the Mining Engineering department from 2006-08 and 2010-14.

Rao said he aims to improve research and innovation infrastructure with the help of faculty and students to make NIT Rourkela a world-class campus.

He would work towards increasing multidisciplinary quotient in curriculum with special emphasis given to environmental and value-based education.

Highlighting his priorities for the institute, the newly-appointed Director said, “NIT Rourkela is the pride of Orissa. The institute’s rank in the NIRF Ranking matters today. Time has come to redefine our objectives and work towards them with determination, required skills, and strategies having foresight vision for the exponential growth of the institute. Our accomplishment towards the goal starts now.”

Rao added, “The expectations of the industry from the students are to have 21st-century skills and sufficient knowledge in niche areas like internet of things, artificial intelligence, Big data analysis, 3D printing and additive technology in manufacturing. These expectations have to be taken care of with a lot of involvement from the institute. It is the time for creation of career development centre instead of training and placement cell, whose objective is to create opportunities for students to upgrade their career skills, soft skills and technical skills.”

20220219-215006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.