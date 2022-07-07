The poster of the documentary “Kaali” showing a woman resembling the Hindu goddess smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag is the latest creative expression to find itself on the wrong side of religion. The anger crossed India’s borders, where an FIR was launched against director Leena Manimekalai, into Canada with the Indian High Commission asking that the provocative poster displayed at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto be removed.

But Manimekalai, who is not new to controversy, remains unfazed. The York University student says she has nothing to lose and “wishes to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear”.

Meanwhile the situation has escalated from the initial social media storm with the hashtag ‘Arrest Leena Manimekalai’ to death threats by an Ayodhya priest.

Here in Canada, Hindu groups have reportedly taken the matter to Prime Minister Trudeau and are considering legal options.

I have not seen the documentary and cannot comment on the content or the poster’s relevance to the film. However the director has said that in her film Kaali embraces people of various ethnicities and races while walking through downtown Toronto. At one point, the goddess shares a cigarette with a street person and holds a Pride flag.

The movie was part of the Toronto Metropolitan University’s (formerly known as Ryerson) Under the Tent project which was screened at the Aga Khan Museum here on Sunday. The creative works were meant “to unpack and reframe multiculturalism through a creative lens”.

Not surprisingly Manimekalai’s creative exploration of diversity and races has hurt religious feelings. Add to that the screening venue – the Aga Khan Museum – and you have the ingredients for the perfect communal storm. Thankfully, we’ve been spared that in Canada. Had it been India, the museum might have met a different fate given the outrage generated from the director’s sharing of the poster on social media alone.

“Kaali” is not the first creative expression to run into trouble. “Tandav“ (2021), “LaxmmiBomb“ named changed to “Laxmmi” (2020), “Krishna and His Leela” (2020) and “Sexy Durga” rechristened “S Durga” (2018) are some others that have evoked explosive reactions either for their “creative” interpretations of Hindu deities or usage of their names in allegedly “inappropriate” ways.

In most cases, filmmakers have had to make changes to prevent further escalation which would typically be violent.

So while Manimekalai stood her ground, the Aga Khan Museum apologized and withdrew the presentation. CERC Migration which spearheaded the Under the Tent project also conveyed their regrets and have a warning (disclaimer) about “sensitive content that some people may find offensive” on their website.

It is possible that Manimekalai’s intentions were straightforward. In addition to being the Goddess of Death, Kaali is also seen as the mistress of change and associated with sexuality. This puts the “offensive” poster into perspective but only if you understand the context and symbolism. The cigarette (smoking with a homeless person) and LGBTQ flag could be seen as expressions of Kaali’s inclusiveness. But religion being a touchy subject, such awareness and tolerance is difficult to come by or expect. And so the imagery was merely seen as disrespectful and creating trouble.

Intentional or not, Manimekalai would have some inkling of the response the poster would generate. And while creative freedom is an important right, it cannot completely ignore religious and cultural sensitivity.

An image of Jesus Christ holding a cigarette and a can of beer in an Australian burger bar ad was seen as sacrilegious and upset many Christians there a couple of years ago. An Amul ad which showed a host of gods, including Jesus, Moses, Aphrodite, Buddha and Zeus was banned in India for offending the feelings of the Hindu community. And who can forget the revenge attack on Charlie Hebdo staff after the satirical weekly published controversial cartoons of Prophet Mohammed.

While artists often use various mediums to call out narrow mindedness, prejudices and social evils, the question about where limits should be placed remains. Otherwise the real message is lost and the opportunity to bring about change is wasted! Shock tactics often fail to connect with the target audience and override the actual message. And so the real message of “Kaali” has been overshadowed by an alleged disrespectful portrayal of the Hindu Goddess whose name the documentary bears.