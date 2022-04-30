ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kaaranvir Bohra collaborates with Latha Rajinikanth for his next music video

Actor Kaaranvir Bohra recently appeared on the reality show ‘Lock Upp’, is all set for his first-ever South project.

Produced by legendary Rajinikanth’s wife Latha,his next is a music video directed by Prerna Arora. The actor will be seen opposite Rimi Sen and shooting for the same will begin on May 1 in Chennai.

Kaaranvir shared: “I am very honored to be part of this music video for various reasons. Firstly, it’s being produced by Smt. Latha Rajinikanth ji, Secondly, this whole project is for a very noble cause. And thirdly, I get to be directed by Prerna Arora.”

The actor further expressed his desire to do a South project: “I’ve been wanting to do something in the South for a very long time. And this project happened. It is a Hindi song but the label is well known in South India. It will be released all over the country and I am very excited about it. I am looking forward to meeting Latha Ma’am and being associated with this project,” he concluded.

