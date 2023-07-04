INDIA

Kabaddi player ends life after making Instagram reel in Kanpur

A state-level kabaddi player in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur allegedly committed suicide after making a reel on Instagram, police said.

The kabaddi player, identified as Vikrant Upadhyay, was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling of his room. He was immediately examined by a private doctor, who declared him dead.

The police officials were informed about the incident and Vikrant’s body was taken for the post-mortem examination.

Elder brother Vikas said that Vikrant was selected in the kabaddi competition of Kanpur Mandal in 2021 and had also participated in the state-level kabaddi competition.

Apart from this, he used to train budding kabaddi players at the GK ground in Armapur, his brother said.

His brother added, “Vikrant had also opened an ice cream parlour in Kalyanpur. He had gone to the Ganga barrage with friends. After coming back from there, he had dinner and went to sleep. When I woke up, I found the door of Vikrant’s room was open. When I went inside his room, his body was found hanging on a noose made of a sheet and tied to the ceiling fan hook. Prior to taking the extreme step, he had posted a reel on Instagram.”

Panki police station in-charge, Ratnesh Kumar Singh, said the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

“In the autopsy report, death due to hanging has been confirmed,” he added on Tuesday.

