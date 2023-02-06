INDIASPORTS

Kabbadi player alleges sexual harassment by coach, records statement

A 27-year-old kabbadi player, who had alleged that she was sexually harassed and blackmailed by her coach, on Monday, recorded her statement in a Delhi court.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan, the kabbadi player had given a complaint recently at Baba Haridas Nagar police station against her coach, stating she was preparing for a competition in Hirankudna near Mundka in 2012 and in March 2015, her coach had sexual relations with her without her consent.

“She further stated in the complaint that in 2018, the coach even forced her to give him a part of the wining amount. She then transferred Rs 43.5 lakh into his bank account.

“In 2021 she got married and the accused is blackmailing her, threatening to leak her private photos,” the DCP said.

An FIR under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

“During investigation, the kabbadi player on Monday joined it and her statement under Section 164 CrPC has been recorded in the court,” the DCP added.

