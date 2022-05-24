Salman Khan has once again resumed shoot for his upcoming movie, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ which has been mired with casting troubles since production kicked off.

Actors Ayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal who had been roped in to play the role of Salman Khan’s brothers, reportedly walked out of the project citing creative differences.

Since they were a part of the main cast of the movie, production was halted to urgently find other actors who could essay the roles.

The movie is said to be a family entertainer and besides Salman Khan it also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Telugu star Venkatesh.

Now, as per latest reports, it has been confirmed that actors Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam have joined the cast.

Reportedly, Salman Khan and Farhad Samji were looking for three actors to play Salman’s brothers in the film and these three actors have been roped in to play the part.

Reportedly, Jassie and Siddharth agreed to come on board last week and their look tests have already been completed.

The shoot for the movie has begun in Mumbai and following the Mumbai schedule, the crew will move to Hyderabad to shoot the next leg.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is being produced by Salman Khan Films and they have brought on board noted music composer Devi Sri Prasad who has been a rage in the South putting out hit after hit numbers.

Prasad and Salman have collaborated in the past for his ‘Dhinka Chika’ song for the 2011 movie, ‘Ready’. Prasad will be one of the music composers for the movie.

Besides this, Anal Arasu has been roped in as action choreographer and V. Manikandan who recently worked on ‘Brahmastra’ is the cinematographer for the movie.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is scheduled to release in theatres on December 30, 2022.